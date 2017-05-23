Naveen Jindal summoned in coal block case by special court

CBI has alleged that JSPL misrepresented the equipment purchase orders and misled the Coal Ministry

Industrialist and others were on Tuesday summoned by a special in New Delhi as accused in a case related to the allocation of a coal block in after it took cognisance of a charge sheet.



Besides Jindal, the others summoned as accused are the company, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), its former Director Sushil Maroo, former Deputy MD Anand Goyal and CEO Vikrant Gujral for alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy in the allocation of Urtan North coal block in



All the accused have to appear before Special Judge Parashar on September 4.



In its charge sheet, the has alleged that misrepresented the equipment purchase orders and misled the Coal Ministry.



Jindal is also facing trial in a case pertaining to the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.

Press Trust of India