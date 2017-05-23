TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Delhi HC issues notice to Kejriwal over Jaitley's new 10-cr defamation suit
Business Standard

Naveen Jindal summoned in coal block case by special court

CBI has alleged that JSPL misrepresented the equipment purchase orders and misled the Coal Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Naveen Jindal
Naveen Jindal

Industrialist Naveen Jindal and others were on Tuesday summoned by a special court in New Delhi as accused in a case related to the allocation of a coal block in Madhya Pradesh after it took cognisance of a CBI charge sheet.

Besides Jindal, the others summoned as accused are the company, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), its former Director Sushil Maroo, former Deputy MD Anand Goyal and CEO Vikrant Gujral for alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy in the allocation of Urtan North coal block in Madhya Pradesh.



All the accused have to appear before Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar on September 4.

In its charge sheet, the CBI has alleged that JSPL misrepresented the equipment purchase orders and misled the Coal Ministry.

Jindal is also facing trial in a case pertaining to the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Naveen Jindal summoned in coal block case by special court

CBI has alleged that JSPL misrepresented the equipment purchase orders and misled the Coal Ministry

CBI has alleged that JSPL misrepresented the equipment purchase orders and misled the Coal Ministry Industrialist Naveen Jindal and others were on Tuesday summoned by a special court in New Delhi as accused in a case related to the allocation of a coal block in Madhya Pradesh after it took cognisance of a CBI charge sheet.

Besides Jindal, the others summoned as accused are the company, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), its former Director Sushil Maroo, former Deputy MD Anand Goyal and CEO Vikrant Gujral for alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy in the allocation of Urtan North coal block in Madhya Pradesh.

All the accused have to appear before Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar on September 4.

In its charge sheet, the CBI has alleged that JSPL misrepresented the equipment purchase orders and misled the Coal Ministry.

Jindal is also facing trial in a case pertaining to the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand. image
Business Standard
177 22

Naveen Jindal summoned in coal block case by special court

CBI has alleged that JSPL misrepresented the equipment purchase orders and misled the Coal Ministry

Industrialist Naveen Jindal and others were on Tuesday summoned by a special court in New Delhi as accused in a case related to the allocation of a coal block in Madhya Pradesh after it took cognisance of a CBI charge sheet.

Besides Jindal, the others summoned as accused are the company, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), its former Director Sushil Maroo, former Deputy MD Anand Goyal and CEO Vikrant Gujral for alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy in the allocation of Urtan North coal block in Madhya Pradesh.

All the accused have to appear before Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar on September 4.

In its charge sheet, the CBI has alleged that JSPL misrepresented the equipment purchase orders and misled the Coal Ministry.

Jindal is also facing trial in a case pertaining to the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.

image
Business Standard
177 22