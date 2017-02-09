Navy downplays concerns of Pak's int'national naval exercise in Arabian Sea

The navy on Thursday downplayed apprehensions over an international being organised by in the this week, terming it as a "normal maritime activity" every nation was entitled to.

"This is an exercise hosted by Pakistanis once in two years. And 16 nations are taking part in it. It is a normal maritime activity any nation is entitled to," Sunil Lanba, Chief of Naval Staff, told reporters at the sidelines of a conference organised by the Maritime Foundation (NMF).

is organising 'Aman-17' from February 10-14. Navies from Australia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Russia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States are participating in the joint exercise.

A day after the IL 38 Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft (LRMRA) carried out a successful Anti-Ship Missile firing on a target ship in the Arabian Sea, Lanba said, all the with the will now have the ability to take on any ship.

The are used for surveillances, especially to keep a track on hostile submarines.

The P-8I Boeing aircraft with the navy also has similar capabilities, the official said.

Speaking at the conference titled 'The Blue Economy', Lanba emphasised on the need for a suitable policy and a legal framework for the and international level to address different aspects of the

"Identify the differences between the existing and international laws and policies which should be amended or modified to include tenants of For instance, suitable safeguards (are necessary) for fisheries management so that the practice conforms to the tenants of the

"Science-based approach is also necessary for the development of the blue economy," he said, adding that high international cooperation was imperative if the concept of the had to take roots.

refers to the use of the sea and its resources for sustainable economic development.

"India has also been cooperating closely with a number of countries such as Mauritius, Seychelles, Bangladesh and to implement and harness the concept of blue economy," the Navy Chief said.