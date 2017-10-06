Navy warship Trishul thwarts pirate attack on Indian ship in Gulf of Aden

-
The Navy on Friday thwarted a pirate attack on a ship flying the Indian flag in the Gulf of Aden, Navy sources said.
Twelve suspected pirates were involved in the attack which occurred at around noon, they said.
Stealth frigate Trishul thwarted the attack. An operation by navy's special forces to fully secure the ship is on, the sources said.
#Visuals INS Trishul thwarted piracy attempt on Indian ship MV Jag Amar at 1230 hrs in Gulf of Aden: Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/O7PzF7GXhj— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2017
