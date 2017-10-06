Navy warship Trishul thwarts pirate attack on Indian ship in Gulf of Aden

The Navy on Friday thwarted a attack on a ship flying the Indian flag in the Gulf of Aden, Navy sources said.



Twelve suspected pirates were involved in the attack which occurred at around noon, they said.



#Visuals INS Trishul thwarted piracy attempt on Indian ship MV Jag Amar at 1230 hrs in Gulf of Aden: Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/O7PzF7GXhj — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2017

Stealth frigate thwarted the attack. An operation by navy's special forces to fully secure the ship is on, the sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)