JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Leopard rescued unhurt from Maruti Suzuki plant after 36 hrs, work resumes
Business Standard

Navy warship Trishul thwarts pirate attack on Indian ship in Gulf of Aden

Stealth frigate Trishul thwarted the attack

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

INS Trishul. Photo: Wikipedia
INS Trishul. Photo: Wikipedia

The Navy on Friday thwarted a pirate attack on a ship flying the Indian flag in the Gulf of Aden, Navy sources said.

Twelve suspected pirates were involved in the attack which occurred at around noon, they said.


Stealth frigate Trishul thwarted the attack. An operation by navy's special forces to fully secure the ship is on, the sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, October 06 2017. 18:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements