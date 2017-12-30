Naya Rivera, Ryan Dorsey to share joint custody of son

Rivera, who had filed for from for the second time, has reached an agreement to share the of their son,



According to the documents obtained by The Blast, the "Glee" alum and Dorsey have decided to share joint legal and physical custody of their two-year-old son.



Rivera's filing for came barely a week after she was arrested and charged with misdemeanour domestic battery for allegedly hitting Dorsey while taking for a walk towards November end.The 30-year-old cited "irreconcilable differences" and listed November 24 as their date of separation. Rivera requested joint legal and physical custody of their son.Earlier last month, the had called off the as she wanted to give another try to the relationship for the sake of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)