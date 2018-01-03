NBCC bags contracts worth Rs 314.77 cr in Dec 2017

State-owned construction firm NBCC today said it has bagged contracts worth Rs 314.77 crore last month.



In a filing, NBCC Ltd informed that it has "secured a total business of Rs 314.77 crore in the month of December, 2017".



This includes construction of border fence and road along Indo- border in amounting Rs 215.77 crore at a project management consultancy fees of 7 per cent, the filing added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)