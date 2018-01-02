NC submits memorandum to JK guv, seeks political dialogue

The today submitted a memorandum to N N here, seeking a political dialogue to resolve the situation in Jammu and



The memorandum's release coincided with the start of the Budget session. It claimed that under the BJP-PDP the identity of and its constitutional status was under threat.



The NC expressed concern over the "worsening situation" and the continued political vacuum in the state which adversely affected the human rights situation, economy and growth.It said the issue in is that of a "political nature" and deserves a sustained, holistic and comprehensive political engagement."There is a growing disillusionment in all regions of the state which is a matter of great concern. Therefore, we reiterate our stand seeking a meaningful and result-oriented political dialogue," it said.The NC expressed disappointment at the state government's alleged failure to prevent the loss of civilian lives despite repeated assurances of restraint and accountability."Recent killings of two young mothers in during counter-insurgency operations is one such glaring example. Not only has the state failed to prevent atrocities, it has also failed to deliver justice in such cases," it claimed.The party claimed the state had little to offer apart from "rhetoric".The NC expressed concern over the mass crackdowns and where "entire villages were ransacked and civilians subjected to harassment and humiliation. These add to the alienation and anguish and need to be stopped".It claimed the tourism industry was in crisis due to the alleged failure of the state to ensure peace and stability."The state seems solely invested in working with a specific coterie of in the state...We demand immediate and effective steps to restore the industry without further delay," it alleged.The NC described unemployment and un-employability as "major challenges" before the state and claimed the had failed on both counts which led to discontent among the youth which can have dangerous consequences.It also highlighted issues of power crisis, unemployment and alleged misgovernance. The NC took a dig at the for its alleged failed to ensure the availability of essential commodities and rations to the people.

