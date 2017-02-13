NCLT begins hearing on maintainability of Mistry firms' pleas

The National Company Law Tribunal today began hearing on maintainability of petitions filed by two firms controlled by Cyrus Mistry's family against his ouster from Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group. Tata Sons opposed the petitions filed by Cyrus Mistry Investment and Sterling Investment Corporation, saying as per a Supreme Court order on Companies Act, the petitioners could not seek a relief against alleged violation of their rights as 'minority shareholders'. Mistry's counsel said the issue called for "fresh interpretation of provisions of the new Companies Act", and therefore the petitions were maintainable. Last December, the two Mistry firms challenged before NCLT Cyrus Mistry's unceremonious removal by Tata Sons as its chairman and also as a director of its board on October 24. The NCLT bench of BSV Prakash Kumar and V Nallasenapathy allowed both the parties to argue on the maintainability and waiver applications. The waiver plea by two Mistry firms seeks a ...

The National Company Law Tribunal today began hearing on maintainability of petitions filed by two firms controlled by Cyrus Mistry's family against his ouster from Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group.



Tata Sons opposed the petitions filed by Investment and Sterling Investment Corporation, saying as per a Supreme Court order on Companies Act, the petitioners could not seek a relief against alleged violation of their rights as 'minority shareholders'.



Mistry's counsel said the issue called for "fresh interpretation of provisions of the new Companies Act", and therefore the petitions were maintainable.



Last December, the two Mistry firms challenged before Cyrus Mistry's unceremonious removal by Tata Sons as its chairman and also as a director of its board on October 24.



The bench of BSV Prakash Kumar and V Nallasenapathy allowed both the parties to argue on the maintainability and waiver applications. The waiver plea by two Mistry firms seeks a direction to drop the requirement of minimum 10 per cent shareholding by a minority shareholder under the of 2013 for filing such a petition.



As per the Act, minority shareholder should be holding at least one-tenth of the "issued share capital" or should represent at least one-tenth of the total number of minority shareholders. The term 'issued share capital' covers not only the issued equity capital but also the issued preference capital.



Tata Sons argued that if preference capital is also considered, the two petitioner firms hold only 2.17 per cent of the total issued share capital of Tata Sons, while the Pallonji Mistry Group holds 18.4 per cent of ordinary share capital.



Though the also says these conditions can be waived if an application is made, the Tatas said as the petitioners did not seek any waiver at the time of filing the petitions, any leave sought later was not maintainable.

Mistry firms' petitions alleged mismanagement at Tata



Sons and oppression of minority shareholders, and demanded that his dismissal as a director on Tata Sons board be set aside.



Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, arguing for Tata Sons, said the maintainability and waiver issues were interlinked and should be argued together.



Mistry's counsel Aryama Sundram said these were separate issues and should first rule on maintainability.



Sundram also said the yardsticks of granting waiver needed a reasoned order.



The tribunal asked both the sides to argue on the maintainability and waiver together, saying it will be difficult to give a reasoned order first on the maintainability and then on the waiver, and later on the merit.



Singhvi, arguing on maintainability, said the petitioners' shareholding in Tata Sons is only 2.17 per cent of total equity and preference shares, way below the 10 per cent threshold.



Sundram said if this argument was upheld, then unless 81 per cent of equity shareholders of Tata Sons bring an action, no petition can ever be entertained by the tribunal.



Sundram also said that as the power to waive this condition is given to the tribunal under the Act, the 10 per cent shareholding was not a mandatory condition.



The hearing will continue tomorrow.

Press Trust of India