Won't support Fadnavis govt if Shiv Sena pulls out: Sharad Pawar

NCP boss dares Uddhav Thackeray to withdraw support; Sena to take a call after poll results

NCP President Sharad Pawar today asserted that his party will not bail out the BJP Government in Maharashtra if it is reduced to minority and dared the Shiv Sena to withdraw support to it. "We are willing to give a letter to the Governor, saying the Devendra Fadnavis Government will not have NCP's support if Shiv Sena withdraws from it. But Uddhav Thackeray should first give a letter to the Governor withdrawing support to the Fadnavis government and also make the letter public," Pawar said at a press conference here. Replying to questions on Uddhav's remark that he doesn't trust the NCP when it says it will not support the BJP government if Shiv Sena pulls out, Pawar said he does not require a certificate of trust from him. Uddhav, which has snapped ties with BJP for the February 21 civic polls, has said he will take a decision on continuing in the Maharashtra government after election results are announced on February 23. The Maratha strongman said two years ago his party had ...

Press Trust of India