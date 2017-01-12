NCST has no power to order grant of promotion: Delhi HC

Earlier, the NCST passed an order promoting an employee of the NCRB

The National Commission for (NCST) has no power to pass orders directing the Centre to grant promotion to an employee, the has said.



The court said this while allowing a petition filed by the Centre challenging the order passed by the on April 30, 2015, directing that Ram Kishore Meena, an employee of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), be promoted to the post of lower division clerk from 2006.



Justice Valmiki J Mehta referred to a 1996 verdict passed by the which had held that the Schedule Castes Commission has no power to pass judgments like a court of law and cannot order directions in the nature of injunctions to give reliefs like promotion and pay scale.



"It is, therefore, clear that respondent no 2, in the present case being the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, had no power to pass the impugned order dated July 6, 2015, which issued directions for the promotion of respondent no 1 (Meena)," the high court said.



"In view of the above, this writ petition is allowed and disposed of setting aside the impugned order dated April 30, 2015, of the respondent no 2 (NCST)," the court said.



In its July 6, 2015, communication to the Centre, the had advised the government to grant regular promotion to to the post of lower division clerk from 2006 and send a compliance report on it.

