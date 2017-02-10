TRENDING ON BS
21 rooftop restrobars sealed in CP over last week's roof collapse in Delhi

According to NDMC norms, balconies in heritage buildings cannot be used for commercial activities

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Following the collapse of the roof of a building in Central Delhi's Connaught Place, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has taken 21 rooftop 'restobars' to task by ordering their closure.

The move comes after the roof of a vacant shop on top of Jain Book Depot in CP's C-Block collapsed last week, raising questions about the structural stability of other buildings in the iconic market.

"At least 21 rooftop restaurants which have been operating illegally have been sealed. Warehouse cafe, Vault Cafe, Kitchen Bar, Lord of the Drinks, Jungle Jamboree, Boombox Cafe, Farzi Cafe, House of Commons, Office Canteen Bar, Luggage Room, Cafe OMG, Unplugged Courtyard and Barbeque Nation are among those restaurants which have been sealed," a senior NDMC official said.

According to NDMC norms, terrace or balconies in heritage buildings cannot be used for any kind of commercial activity.

The civic body has also decided to conduct a survey of all "dangerous" buildings in the area by the end of this month to avoid any mishap and formulate a policy to regulate structures installed on rooftops in the commercial centre.

NDMC had last week formed a six-member panel, comprising structural safety experts from IIT-Delhi, CPWD, NDMC and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of the area to inspect the site and ascertain the reason behind the cave-in.

