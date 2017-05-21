No suitcase or horse-trading, we won Goa because Congress was sleeping: BJP

BJP managed to form govt in Goa despite Congress emerging as single largest party with 17 seats

Union Minister today revealed how the turned its defeat into victory in by working throughout the night to garner the required numbers for forming the government and agreeing to make the then Defence Minister the chief minister.



He added that while the was sleeping, his party worked all night in order to form the government.



At the same time, he strongly refuted any charges of horse-trading during the hectic overnight parleys.



BJP, which won 13 seats in the recently held elections, managed to form the government even though the had emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats.



"I am not a person who does political deals. I am a 'mard' and do everything openly. I did not carry any money to anyone in I don't do such things. I fight and get things done," the senior leader and Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister said at the in New Delhi.



He was replying to allegations that it was money power that ensured required numbers for in



Speaking on the developments on the night before staked claim to form the government, Gadkari said he informed President that the party had lost and should concede defeat. However, Shah asked him to devise a strategy as he had already announced that was going to form the government in



Gadkari said he was asked by Shah to go to right away after a meeting with him. "I came back home, took my clothes and left for Goa," he said.



In Goa, Gadkari said an apparently angry Sudin Dhavalikar of (MGP) came to meet him at the Taj hotel in Panaji and shared some issues which could not be disclosed on the platform but agreed to form an alliance with the on the condition that he be given a ministerial berth.



Gadkari said with Dhavalikar's support, BJP's strength went to 16 and then he was approached by Vijay Sardesai of the Forward Party (GFP).



"He has been a man for his entire life. But he was being tortured by the for past five years. We had got Dinesh Singh, who is a wrestler from Uttar Pradesh, and is a friend of Sardesai. He convinced Sardesai," Gadkari said.



The senior minister said Sardesai, along with a ministerial berth, wanted to be made the chief minister.



"It was around 2.45 am when I called up party president I told him that they want as the Chief Minister. asked if Parrikar is ready.



"I had asked Parrikar, he said he would do whatever party asked (him) to do. But, my reading of his mind was that he was more than happy to return to I told the same to Amit Shah," he said.



Gadkari said Shah promised to get back to him by 8 o'clock in the morning as he would not call up the Prime Minister at that hour and later called back in the affirmative. He said the parliamentary board was also ready.



Gadkari also took a dig at the Congress, saying, " leaders told me you did a wrong thing in But I told them that your leader was sleeping while we were working."



Queried about Maharashtra of Shiv Sena, he said Sena leaders should be asked about it.



In reply to another question on whether he would like to return to Maharashtra politics, the minister said, "Hundred per cent I will not go to Maharashtra now. Earlier I did not want to come to Delhi but I don't want to return now as I have much to do and complete the dreams of a sound infrastructure for the country."

Press Trust of India