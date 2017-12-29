Nelson, New Zealand, Dec 29(AFP) - Scoreboard of the

- Scoreboard of the first Twenty20 International between New Zealand and West Indies, here today:
New Zealand
M. Guptill lbw Taylor
5
C. Munro c Brathwaite b Nurse
53
G. Phillips b Badree
56
T. Bruce lbw Taylor
2
R. Taylor c J. Taylor b Brathwaite 20
A. Kitchen b Williams
12
M. Santner not out
23
D. Bracewell c&b Brathwaite
0
T. Southee not out
10
Extras: (b1, lb1, nb4)
6
Total: (seven wickets; 20 overs) 187
Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-91, 3-118, 4-120, 5-149, 6-153, 7-158.
Bowling: Badree 4-0-22-1, J. Taylor 4-0-41-2, Williams 4 -0-52-1 (4nb), Brathwaite 4-0-38-2, Nurse 4-0-32-1.
West Indies
C. Walton c Kitchen b Rance
7
C. Gayle c Phillips b Rance
12
A. Fletcher st Phillips b Sodhi
27
S. Hope c Munro b Bracewell
15
J. Mohammed c Taylor b Bracewell
3
R. Powell c Phillips b Southee
6
C. Brathwaite c Bruce b Southee
21
A. Nurse not out
20
K. Williams c Phillips b Santner
3
J. Taylor c Bruce b Southee
20
S. Badree lbw Rance
2
Extras: (lb3, w1)
4
Total: (all out; 19.0 overs)
140
Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-19, 3-61, 4-66, 5-67, 6-93, 7-94 , 8-103, 9-131, 10-140.
Bowling: Rance 4-0-30-3 (1w), Southee 4-0-36-3, Bracewell 2-0-10-2, Kitchen 1-0-10-0, Santner 4-0-21-1, Sodhi 4-0-30-1.
