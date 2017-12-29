Nelson, New Zealand, Dec 29(AFP) - Scoreboard of the

JUST IN
Nelson, New Zealand, Dec 29(AFP)

AFP  |  Nelson 

- Scoreboard of the first Twenty20 International between New Zealand and West Indies, here today:

New Zealand


M. Guptill lbw Taylor

5

C. Munro c Brathwaite b Nurse

53

G. Phillips b Badree

56

T. Bruce lbw Taylor

2

R. Taylor c J. Taylor b Brathwaite 20

A. Kitchen b Williams

12

M. Santner not out

23

D. Bracewell c&b Brathwaite

0

T. Southee not out

10

Extras: (b1, lb1, nb4)

6

Total: (seven wickets; 20 overs) 187

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-91, 3-118, 4-120, 5-149, 6-153, 7-158.

Bowling: Badree 4-0-22-1, J. Taylor 4-0-41-2, Williams 4 -0-52-1 (4nb), Brathwaite 4-0-38-2, Nurse 4-0-32-1.

West Indies

C. Walton c Kitchen b Rance

7

C. Gayle c Phillips b Rance

12

A. Fletcher st Phillips b Sodhi

27

S. Hope c Munro b Bracewell

15

J. Mohammed c Taylor b Bracewell

3

R. Powell c Phillips b Southee

6

C. Brathwaite c Bruce b Southee

21

A. Nurse not out

20

K. Williams c Phillips b Santner

3

J. Taylor c Bruce b Southee

20

S. Badree lbw Rance

2

Extras: (lb3, w1)

4

Total: (all out; 19.0 overs)

140

Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-19, 3-61, 4-66, 5-67, 6-93, 7-94 , 8-103, 9-131, 10-140.

Bowling: Rance 4-0-30-3 (1w), Southee 4-0-36-3, Bracewell 2-0-10-2, Kitchen 1-0-10-0, Santner 4-0-21-1, Sodhi 4-0-30-1.

