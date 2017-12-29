Nelson, New Zealand, Dec 29(AFP) - Scoreboard of the

- Scoreboard of the first Twenty20 International between and West Indies, here today:







M. Guptill lbw TaylorC. Munro c Brathwaite b53G. Phillips b Badree56T. Bruce lbw TaylorR. Taylor c J. Taylor b Brathwaite 20A. Kitchen b Williams12M. Santner not out23D. Bracewell c&b BrathwaiteT. Southee not out10Extras: (b1, lb1, nb4)Total: (seven wickets; 20 overs) 187Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-91, 3-118, 4-120, 5-149, 6-153, 7-158.Bowling: Badree 4-0-22-1, J. Taylor 4-0-41-2, Williams 4 -0-52-1 (4nb), Brathwaite 4-0-38-2, 4-0-32-1.C. Walton c Kitchen b Rance12A. Fletcher st Phillips b Sodhi2715R. Powell c Phillips b SoutheeC. Brathwaite c Bruce b Southee21A. not out20K. Williams c Phillips b SantnerJ. Taylor c20S. Badree lbw RanceExtras: (lb3, w1)Total: (all out; 19.0 overs)140Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-19, 3-61, 4-66, 5-67, 6-93, 7-94 , 8-103, 9-131, 10-140.Bowling: Rance 4-0-30-3 (1w), Southee 4-0-36-3, Bracewell 2-0-10-2, Kitchen 1-0-10-0, Santner 4-0-21-1, Sodhi 4-0-30-1.

