Nepal government decides provincial capitals and chiefs

The government today finalised temporary capitals and chiefs of seven provinces across the nation, officials said. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Biratnagar would be the capital of Province No 1, the eastern part of surrounded by from north, and north part of Bengal from east, from south and Nepal's Province No 3 from west, Cabinet sources said. Janakpur would be the capital of Province No 2, the southeastern part of Hetauda is the capital of Province No 3.

Pokhara would be the capital of Province No 4. Rupandehi has been chosen to be the capital of Province No 5, Surkhet of province No 6 and Dhangadi of province No 7, they said. Similarly, the Cabinet has also picked names of governors or chiefs of all seven provinces.

