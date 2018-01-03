Nepal govt for Upper House poll on Feb 8

The Cabinet has proposed February 8 as the date for conducting polls to the of to pave the way for formation of the new after recent provincial and parliamentary polls.



A Cabinet meeting headed by Sher Bahadur Deuba yesterday took the decision on the poll date.



Deuba had proposed February 8 as the date for the Upper House election, during a meeting with Chief Commissioner AyodheeYadav expressed his readiness to conduct the for the on that date.Out of 59 members of the National Assembly, 56 will be elected by an electoral college comprising the chiefs and deputy chiefs of the 753 local units and members of the provincial assemblies. The remaining three will be nominated by the on the recommendation of theThe EC has been maintaining that it could not allocate the seats under proportionate representation for the Lower House before conducting the to theIt is necessary to conduct the to the Upper House to allocate seats for women and ethnic minorities, including Dalits, Yadav said.The of the new can take place only after the formation of the full house, which includes the and the Upper House, as per the constitutional provision.However, the victorious Left alliance, comprising CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist Centre, has been demanding Deuba quit the top post at the earliest so as to pave way for of theDeuba, has, however, maintained that he would not resign before the takes place.The last week endorsed the ordinance related to the of the that paves the way for the of theand former K P Oli is likely to be again elected to the top executive post with the support of as the secured 174 seats in the 275-memberThe won 116 seats out of a total 165 under the first-past-the-post system while Deuba's bagged just 23 seats in the country's recently-concluded historic polls that many hope will bring much-needed political stability to the nation.

