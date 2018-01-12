Nepal to use Chinese internet bandwidth from tomorrow

will receive bandwidth from today, ending the Himalayn nation's sole dependence on India for connecting to the cyber space. State-owned telecom company Telecom (NT) said that all the groundwork has been completed to formally connect with Chinese bandwidth from January 12. "The process of acquiring bandwidth from has been completed.

The commercial operation of the Nepal- optical fibre link will begin from Friday, said Prativa Baidhya, spokesperson for NT. However, NT did not disclose the actual volume of Chinese bandwidth that will receive. The details will be made public after a formal inauguration tomorrow, she added. In December 2016, NT had reached an agreement with Telecom to acquire bandwidth. NT had begun the test transmission of the project from the first week of September last year. With successful test transmission, will now be commercially connected with Chinese bandwidth, according to the official. Chinese will be supplied via Rasuwagadhi gateway, according to sources at NT. As the use of has been increasing rapidly in the country, Chinese bandwidth is taken as an alternative source for to meet the ever-increasing bandwidth demand, she said. The commercial operation of the Chinese bandwidth project will end Nepals sole dependence on India for bandwidth. is currently linked to the global connectivity through Indian telecom operators via different optical fibre connections in Biratnagar, Bhairahawa and Birgunj, among others, the Himalayn Times reported. Besides ending the monopoly of bandwidth supply, the Chinese gateway is also expected to facilitate service providers in to establish bandwidth connection with other countries via Though NT is purchasing limited volume of from in the first phase, the company will increase the volume of Chinese gradually in the coming days.

