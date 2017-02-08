Internet to be available in 2.5 lakh gram panchayats by 2018-end: Govt

One lakh gram panchayats are to be connected by underground OFC by March this year

services are expected to be provided to all the 2.5 lakh gram panchayats by the end of next year, the told on Wednesday, adding that the net connectivity is being strengthened to promote "less economy".



One lakh gram panchayats are to be connected by underground (OFC) by March this year under the first phase of the project, Minister P P Chaudhary said while replying to questions on behalf of Minister of State for Communications Manoj Sinha who was not present in the House.



Under the second phase of the project, remaining 1.5 lakh gram panchayats are to be provided connectivity by December 2018, Chaudhary said. This would be done through a mix of underground fibre cables, fibre over power lines, radio and satellite media.



" connectivity is being strengthened for less economy. Low penetration can affect initiatives. In the absence of facility to the users, e-governance services are not accessible to them," said a written reply by Sinha.



As on January 29, 2017, OFC has been laid to 76,089-gram panchayats with a total length of 1,72,257 kilometres. As many as 16,355-gram panchayats have been provided with broadband connectivity.



In his written reply, Sinha also said that augmentation of telecom infrastructure to provide services in cities and towns is left to the telecom service providers for their commercial decision.



"It is expected that competition in the market will drive them to roll out networks which provide better service," he added.

