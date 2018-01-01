New deadly unrest in Iran after Rouhani calls for calm

Four people died overnight in fresh unrest in Iran, reported today, despite calling for calm and vowing more "space for criticism" in a bid to head off days of protest.



Two people were shot dead in the southwestern town of Izeh, a said, as videos on showed demonstrations hitting many areas across the country for a fourth night.



"People of Izeh, like some other cities, held a protest against economic problems and unfortunately it led to the killing of two people and to some others," Hedayatollah Khademi, the local MP, told the agency, adding it was unclear who had fired the shots.The state broadcaster said two others died in the small western town of when they were hit by a fire engine stolen by protesters, and reported a school for clergy and buildings were torched in the northwestern town offinally broke his silence last night about the protests that mark the biggest test for the regime since mass demonstrations in 2009."The people are absolutely free in expressing their criticisms and even protests," said in a message on the state broadcaster."But criticism is different to violence and destroying public property."Police used and water cannon to disperse a small protest in on Sunday evening, according to unverified videos.There were also reports of protests in the cities of Kermanshah, Khorramabad, and in the west, and Zanjan in northMore than 400 people have been arrested in the four days of protest acrossVerifying reports remained challenging due to travel restrictions and sporadic blocks on and popular sites including Telegram andThe protests began as demonstrations against economic conditions in second city on Thursday but quickly turned against the Islamic regime as a whole, with thousands marching in towns across to chants of "Death to the dictator".sought a conciliatory tone, saying that bodies "should provide space for legal criticism and protest" and calling for greater transparency and a moreUS Donald Trump, a of Tehran, said the "big protests" showed people "were getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism".He accused of "numerous violations of human rights", adding it "has now closed down the internet so that peaceful demonstrators cannot communicate. Not good!"dismissed Trump's comments."This man who today in wants to sympathise with our people has forgotten that a few months ago he called the nation of terrorist."After initial silence, began showing some footage of the demonstrations on Sunday, focusing on young men attacking banks and vehicles, an attack on a town hall in Tehran, and images of a man burning the Iranian flag."Those who damage public property, disrupt order and break the law must be responsible for their behaviour and pay the price," said on Sunday.There have been reminders of the continued support for the regime among conservative sections of society, with pro- regime students staging sizeable counterdemonstrations at the over the weekend.came to power in 2013 promising to mend the economy and ease social tensions, but high living costs and a 12 percent unemployment rate have left many feeling that progress is too slow." has run an austerity budget since 2013 with the idea that it's a tough but necessary pill to swallow to manage inflation and currency problems and try to improve Iran's attractiveness for investment," said Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, founder of the Europe- Forum."But choosing years of austerity immediately after a very tough period of sanctions is bound to test people's patience," he told AFP.Police have so far taken a relatively soft approach to the unrest.The authorities have blamed external forces for fomenting violence, saying the majority of reports were emanating from regional rival or exile groups based inSince the ruthless repression of the 2009 protests against a disputed that gave hardliner a second term, many middle-class Iranians have abandoned hope of securing change from the streets.But low-level strikes and demonstrations have continued, with groups such as bus drivers, teachers and factory workers regularly protesting against unpaid wages and poor conditions.

