New electronic nose can 'sniff out' colon diseases

Scientists have developed an electronic nose that can non-invasively detect colon and distinguish between patients with and ulcerative



The device - named Moosy 32 eNose - can also tell whether the is active, with close to 90 per cent accuracy.



In the future this type of equipment could be available for digestive system specialists who could, thanks to a simple stool analysis which takes three minutes, determine the state of the patient, according to researchers from Valencia's Polytechnic University inIt is common nowadays to use invasive tests to diagnose and evaluate as a result of colon- related illnesses, such as and ulcerative colitis, both classified as (IBD).With the developed prototype, researchers want to contribute to the creation ofIt is believed that as many as 200,000 people currently suffer from these illnesses in and the rise in incidence continues to increase annually by over three per cent.The nose can detect volatile organic compounds which act as diagnostic markers or to reveal the intensity level of the disease's activity."Volatile organic compounds are created by physiological processes of the human body's metabolism and are expelled as waste through faeces," said Pilar Nos, of the Digestive System Department at La Fe Health Investigation Institute in"The concentration of these components can be a differentiating marker between and their accurate detection by way of such as the electronic nose would be a great step forward for the detection and monitoring of the evolution of these diseases," said Nos.Researchers have performed tests with 445 samples and have obtained positive results."Results of the investigation are positive; however, it is paramount to continue working to improve the detection algorithms," said Jose Pelegri, from Valencia's Polytechnic University.The system is being tested for further medical uses, such as detectingOther studies, with positive results, are also being performed such as detecting the microbial contamination of water or determining the maturity level of fruit, which could have key applications within the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)