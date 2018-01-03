New endangered plant species discovered in China

Scientists have discovered a new of flowering plants in



It was discovered in southwest China's Province during a field survey.



The species, Primula Zhui, known in Chinese as Baochun, was named after Zhu Hua, a from the (CAS).It belongs to the Primulaceae family, woody flowering plants often known as the primrose family."It is named after Zhu for his great contribution to botanical research in tropical areas," said Yang Bin, from CAS, of the study published in of Botany.Currently, there are fewer than 50 individual plants of the new species in three localities in Yunnan, the state run agency reported.It has been designated a critically according to the classification by the World Union.There are about 500 Primula species in the world. They are native to the temperate northern hemisphere and high altitude areas."The new species was found at a relatively low altitude area in south this time. This enriches the public knowledge of the geographical distribution and diversity of this flowering plant," said Yang.

