New techniques behind India's badminton success: Tian Houwei





Indian is experiencing a golden period and the reason behind the spiralling success is the zeal of young players to experiment with new techniques, feels World Number 22 Houwei.



"Indian players earlier had no technique. But now things have changed. The young players are coming up with different techniques, they are taking one step ahead," Tian, a former World No. 6, toldThe 25-year-old from China, who had clinched the silver at the All Championship last year, believes focus on fitness also helped a turn around in for in the sport."A lot of new players are emerging from who are playing very good matches. Every time they get down to play they pay attention to their fitness," he said."They learn something new from each game and work on it. They change their weakness into strengths."Asked about the decline of China's dominance in world badminton, said it is just a phase."It is very normal. Like in there is cricket, which is the most popular game. The players who practice more win more tournaments and thus is dominant in cricket," said the 2014 silver medallist."It's the same in badminton, players from other countries are praticing more than before. They are coming up with better games. So it is normal for other countries to focus on the game we do well. We can't expect to remain dominant always."The World Federation (BWF) had received a lot of flak after it made it mandatory for top shuttlers to play at least 12 tournaments in a revamped schedule for 2018.said there is no point talking about it."I haven't given it much thought. Yes, it is hectic but we have no option but to play," said the 2009 World Junior Champion.Asked about the new service rule which will be tested starting with the All Championship in 2018, said it was a fair decision by the BWF."I think the new service rule is a fair decision as earlier the players who are tall had the advantage to put the shorter players down with the service," he said."It does not affect me as I am not very tall or short but I think it is going to affect the Japanese players who have very short height."The first Chinese to participate in the Premier League (PBL), also expressed his desire and passion to win the competition."My expectation is to win the PBL this season. With the Dashers team I think I can achieve success," said.

