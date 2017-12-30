New Year beach parties start in Goa; better footfall this year

The 105-km long coastline of has turned into a party zone since last night with revellers pouring into the coastal state to ring in the New Year.



While the beaches are already crowded, casino operators have reported 40 per cent rise in the footfall compared to the last year.



Though the New Year is still a day away, tourists -- mostly Indians -- have started partying on beaches.termed the tourist arrivals this year as "overwhelming". "We are happy with the arrivals and all arrangements have been made to ensure that tourists have safe and enjoyable New Year celebrations," he said.Casinos, especially the off-shore ones, have benefited from (EDM) festival which ended in the state yesterday."There is almost 40 per cent increase in footfall since December 24, thanks to the EDM festival which attracted crowds," said Shrinivas Nayak, Director of CasinoLast year had acted as a dampener, he noted. "There is no effect of this time."The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa, the state's apex tourism body, said fewer tourists came to this year during celebrations, but the situation is improving now.There was 30 per cent decrease in the tourist footfall during celebrations, the association said."Things have improved a lot. We are expecting better footfall during the New Year celebrations," TTAG said.has asked shack owners and other beach business operators to remain alert during high tide which is likely on January 1 and 2."As per a message received from the district magistrate, January 1 and 2 are full-moon days, so there is a likelihood of high tide and flooding of beaches," he said."All concerned businesses are directed to be on high alert on January 1 and 2 and take all precautionary measures," D'Souza added.

