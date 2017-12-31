New year delight: Karnataka garden in Ooty to open on Jan 8

waters may be a bone of contention between the twin south Indian states, but flowers are set to bridge hearts in Tamil Nadu's hills where a garden developed by the is set to open early January.



Spread over 38 acres in the area of the picturesque hill station, the ' Siri Horticulture Garden' is expected to become a major tourism attraction, top officials said.



"We are inaugurating the new garden in on January 8. A few top ministers and senior officials from both the states are slated to attend the opening ceremony." gets about 25 lakh visitors per year and we are expecting that 80 per cent of those tourists will visit our garden too," Joint Director of the Horticulture Department, M Jagadeesh, toldHe said about 75 different kinds of flowers have been planted in the new garden and special potted plants are being sent to for the inauguration ceremony."It will have a rose garden, and flowers like Camellia, Azalea, Begonia. Since it is a temperate climate on Ooty, plants like agapanthus, Calla lily, germanium, red hot poker will sooth the eyes of visitors," Jagadeesh said.Bengaluru-based said the people may find it unusual that a government's garden falls in the geographical region of Ooty, but there is a story behind it."This part of the was used for horticultural research before independence when the area came under the Mysore royal family. After independence, it went to the government," she said.Jagadeesh said the area was chosen for researching on potato tuber production originally, but the "pest attack" left the area in disuse for several decades.Noted Gustav Hermann Krumbiegel, who served as a of Lalbagh Gardens in from 1908 to early 1930s, was even sent there for the research, he said."Since it lay unused for a long time, the horticulture department decided to develop a garden there as is a tourism destination. Work is still going on but 60 per cent of the garden is ready. Work on the rest of the area will be carried out in phases," Jagadesh said.The area also neighbours the iconic Palace, part of a heritage resort, owned by the erstwhile Mysore royal family."It is said, the British put Krumbiegel under house arrest for some time during the Second World War, as he was a German. And, he was kept in Palace. So, has some connect," said Sharma.

