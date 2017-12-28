Newly-wed hangs self, police suspect foul play

A newly-married woman committed suicide by hanging herself at an apartment here after a heated argument with her husband, a said today.



Sarnabi Biswas, 26, was living at an upscale society in sector 123, since her marriage to Apoorva for the last one year.



"Her parents who reside in have been informed and the body is already sent for post-mortem," said Jitendra Kumar, (SHO), station,Apoorva, who is a doctor, had a heated argument with his wife last night, Kumar said, adding that an investigation into the matter is on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)