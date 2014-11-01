Giving an idea of the nature of next year's Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said it should be "full of new ideas" with transformational and measurable deliverables.
In an interaction with Secretaries of various ministries and departments, he said the Budget should be "output to outcome-oriented", inferring that investments should have measurable outcomes, sources told PTI tonight.
During the interaction over 'high tea' at his residence, the Prime Minister reviewed the progress of work being done on various government initiatives, including the 'Swachh Bharat' and 'Digital India' campaigns, and asked the bureaucrats to take decisions without any fear while assuring his full backing.
While talking about the next Budget, he said it should have transformational and measurable deliverables. "It should be full of new ideas," he said, in a hint of how the proposals should be.
Next budget should be full of new ideas: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Budget should have transformational and measurable deliverables
Press Trust of India |
http://mybs.in/2QilUEj
Giving an idea of the nature of next year's Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said it should be "full of new ideas" with transformational and measurable deliverables.
- Get your WarehouseMakeoverAlined with Printronix printers
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE. In just 2 min.
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices