Next budget should be full of new ideas: PM

Giving an idea of the nature of next year's Budget, Prime Minister today said it should be "full of new ideas" with transformational and measurable deliverables.



In an interaction with Secretaries of various ministries and departments, he said the should be "output to outcome-oriented", inferring that investments should have measurable outcomes, sources told PTI tonight.



During the interaction over 'high tea' at his residence, the Prime Minister reviewed the progress of work being done on various government initiatives, including the 'Swachh Bharat' and 'Digital India' campaigns, and asked the bureaucrats to take decisions without any fear while assuring his full backing.



While talking about the next Budget, he said it should have transformational and measurable deliverables. "It should be full of new ideas," he said, in a hint of how the proposals should be.