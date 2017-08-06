Give info on 10-yr-old diesel trucks, proof of scrapping: NGT to oil firms

The National Green Tribunal has directed three public sector oil companies to submit complete information regarding 10-year-old they use to transport fuel and asked them to produce scrapping certificate to prove that they have dismantled their old vehicles.

A bench headed by Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar also directed the senior-most officers from each company to be present before it on August 8.

"The counsel appearing for the petroleum companies, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, shall ensure that senior-most officers from each company to be present before the next date of hearing.

"They will provide complete detail with regard to vehicles, scrapping certificate should be placed before the tribunal. This would apply not only to the company, but to the contractors working with these companies," the bench said.

The green panel also directed the counsel appearing for the Ministry of to take instructions as to when would be made available in cities near the national capital.

The direction came during the hearing a batch of petitions filed by various contractors seeking registration of new BS-IV compliant vehicles purchased for transport of petrol from company depots to identified petrol pumps in the National Capital Region.

The contractors had moved after it had last year passed an order banning the registration of new vehicles as well as their re-registration after 10 years.

