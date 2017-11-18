NGT lifts construction ban in Delhi-NCR

In a breather to real estate developers, the Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday lifted the on construction activities in Delhi- Capital Region (NCR) after noting improvement in the city’s ambient air quality, and allowed the entry of trucks to the capital.

The green panel, however, refused to lift the on industrial activities causing pollution in the Delhi-NCR.

“The prohibitory directions issued by the tribunal vide its previous two orders particularly in relation to construction activity would stand vacated. All the other directions in relation to emission from the industries, burning of waste and crop residue shall continue to be enforced on the basis of precautionary principle,” a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said.

The tribunal also directed the and the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, and to submit their action plans on steps taken to curb pollution within two weeks.

“We make it clear if the action plan is not filed before the tribunal within two weeks from today (Friday), we will be compelled to pass coercive order including the imposition of exemplary cost.

“All the state governments, state pollution control boards, central pollution control board and should have complete preparedness for the coming eventualities when the parameters of ambient air quality would be severe or hazardous,” it said.

The NGT gave a green signal to the construction of the eastern and western peripheral expressways but said no dust pollution should be caused.

WHAT THE BENCH SAID

• NGT banned parking in the city’s Sarojini Nagar market and said anyone found doing so would be liable to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 • The tribunal also directed the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, and to submit their action plan on steps taken to curb pollution within two week • It gave a green signal to the construction of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway but said no dust pollution should be caused • The Bench said it will hear the government’s second plea on odd-even on Friday

