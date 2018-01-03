NHRC notice to UP govt on ward boy performing work of doctor

The (NHRC) has given a notice to the over allegations that a ward boy was doing the work of a doctor and at a state-run health centre in district.



Taking suo motu cognisance of that a ward boy was performing the work of a doctor and in Sarai Gopi PHC, the has sought a detailed report from the state in the matter within four weeks, an release said today.



It said that the media has reported that the local residents do not visit the health centre as there are no facilities available there.The doctor posted at the centre visits once in a fortnight and the mostly remains absent, the release said citingThe Commission has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, of calling for a detailed report within four weeks.The Commission has observed that the contents of the report highlight the pathetic condition of the primary health centre.The negligence of the public servants poses grave threat to the lives of the people, coming for treatment at the health centre. This is a case of gross violation of right to life of the innocent people.According to the report, carried on January 1, the building is in a bad shape with creepers growing over its walls and basic amenities such as fans and lights missing.The ward boy, reportedly, denied the allegations, saying that he provided only first-aid to patients as the doctor was on leave due to some bereavement in her family.The of the district was quoted by the stating in that he has come to know about the issue, and if, the allegations are found to be true, action will be taken against the doctor andHe is also reported to have said that he was ordering an inquiry into the matter, the release added.

