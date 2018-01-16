Nicaragua piles on Trump criticism after slur

today joined the international chorus of criticism directed at US over his reported slur against some poor nations. Trump's reported description of African state, and as "shithole countries" in a meeting on migration was "racist... disrespectful and humiliating," the office of Nicaraguan said in a statement. The Nicaraguan presidency expressed solidarity with countries and regional organizations that have slammed the derogatory term. Those sharply criticizing Trump include Botswana, El Salvador, Ghana, Haiti, Nigeria, the 15-nation Community, the and the African Group of UN Trump has responded to the outcry by telling reporters "I'm not a racist." He denied making the offensive remarks, despite two senators who attended the meeting confirming the accuracy of the reports about the words Trump used. Two other senators from Trump's ruling called the reports a "gross misrepresentation" amid some accounts that the might allegedly have used the word "shithouse" instead of "shithole." Emotions are running high in El Salvador, and as moves to cancel temporary protection given to tens of thousands of their compatriots in the US.

