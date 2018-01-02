Nickel futures down 0.84% on low demand

prices fell 0.84 per cent to Rs 802.30 per kg in futures market today as traders engaged in reducing bets, taking negative cues from spot market due to easing demand.



However, a firm trend in overseas, capped the fall.



At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in January declined by Rs 6.80, or 0.84 per cent, to Rs 802.30 per kg in business turnover of 1,717 lots.Similarly, the for delivery in February moved down by Rs 6.20, or 0.76 per cent, to Rs 808 per kg in 17 lots.Analysts said trimming of positions by participants on the back of subdued demand from alloy-makers in the spot markets mainly kept prices lower at futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)