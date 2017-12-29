Nickel futures slip 0.97% on profit-booking, muted demand

prices fell 0.71 per cent to Rs 786.90 per kg in futures trade today as speculators cut bets amid profit-booking due to tepid domestic demand.



At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in January eased by Rs 5.60, or 0.71 per cent, to Rs 786.90 per kg in a business turnover of 1,068 lots.



Likewise, the for delivery in December was trading Rs 5.10, or 0.65 per cent, lower at Rs 782.70 per kg in 1,533 lots.Analysts said the fall in prices was mainly due profit- booking by speculators at current levels coupled with low demand from alloy-makers in the physical market.

