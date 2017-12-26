JUST IN
How our solar system formed in bubbles around massive star

Cottonseed oil cake futures lift 1.35 per cent
Nickel futures succumb to profit-booking, shed 0.77%

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nickel prices drifted lower by 0.77 per cent to Rs 764.10 per kg in futures trading today as speculators booked profit amid easing demand in the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in December fell Rs 5.90, or 0.77 per cent, to Rs 764.10 per kg in a business turnover of 137 lots.


Likewise, the metal for delivery in January contracts was trading down by Rs 5.60, or 0.72 per cent, at Rs 769.10 per kg in 2 lots.

Analysts said that besides profit-booking by participants, fall in demand from alloymakers at the domestic spot market mainly led to the decline in futures.

First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 12:25 IST

