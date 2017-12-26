Nickel futures succumb to profit-booking, shed 0.77%

Nickel prices drifted lower by 0.77 per cent to Rs 764.10 per kg in futures trading today as speculators booked profit amid easing demand in the spot market.



At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in December fell Rs 5.90, or 0.77 per cent, to Rs 764.10 per kg in a business turnover of 137 lots.



Likewise, the for delivery in January contracts was trading down by Rs 5.60, or 0.72 per cent, at Rs 769.10 per kg in 2 lots.Analysts said that besides profit-booking by participants, fall in demand from alloymakers at the domestic spot market mainly led to the decline in futures.

