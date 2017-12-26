Nickel turns weak on muted demand

prices fell by Rs 5 per kg at the market today owing to slackened demand from consuming industries.



Traders said easing demand from consuming industries at domestic spot market, mainly attributed the slide in prices.



In the national capital, plate (4x4) declined by Rs 5 to Rs 755-760 per kg.Following are today's metals' rates (in Rs per kg):Zinc ingot Rs 122-128, plate (4x4) Rs 755-760, gun Rs 227, Bell Rs 229, copper mixed scrap Rs 391, chadri deshi Rs 295.Lead ingot Rs 121, lead imported Rs 127, aluminium ingots Rs 154, aluminium sheet cutting Rs 150, aluminium wire scrap Rs 150 and aluminium utensils scrap Rs 148.

