Nifty ends below 10,450 ahead of results season

benchmark ended almost unchanged for the second day in a row today ahead of the corporate season.



It witnessed modest sell-off in the last hour of trade in auto, pharma, IT, and stocks.



Metal, infra, FMCG and realty sectors saw buying interest.Overseas, most European were trading higher as investors reacted to a string of robust economic data.Most Asian markets ended higher.US stocks jumped overnight yesterday, with major indices rallying to record levels in a broad rally.The opened higher at 10,482.65 and moved in a range of 10,503.60 and 10,429.55 before ending at 10,443.20, up just 1 point, or 0.01 per cent.It saw an intra-day movement of about 74.05 points.On the sectoral front, rose by 1.45 per cent, infra 0.93 per cent, realty 0.47 per cent, FMCG 0.43 percent, media 0.29 per cent and private 0.14 per cent.However, auto fell 0.51 per cent, pharma 0.48 per cent, IT 0.13 per cent, service 0.12 per cent, 0.08 per cent, 0.03 per cent and PSU 0.03 per cent.Major index gainers were Adani Ports, L&T, Hindalco, ICICI Bank, Ambuja Cement, Yes Bank, and Ultratech Cement.Losers included Dr Reddy's, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, BPCL, NTPC and HDFCThe market breadth, indicating its overall health, was in favour of gainers. On the NSE, 1,182 stocks rose, 605 fell and 64 remained unchanged.Total securities that hit their price bands were 221.Turnover in the cash segment rose to Rs 33,291.76 crore from Rs 31,951.74 crore as on Tuesday.A total of 21,861.83 lakh changed hands in 11,685,256 trades. The market capitalisation of listed firms on the stood at Rs 1,49,32,724.97 crore.

