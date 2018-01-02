Nifty ends little changed ahead of earnings season

settled almost flat in a choppy session, modestly up by 6.65 points as caution prevailed ahead of corporate next week.



Profit booking for the second consecutive session was seen mainly in PSU bank, realty, FMCG and pharma sectors, while buying in metal, IT, auto, service and private sectors capped the losses.



Overseas, European markets tumbled as investors continued to monitor geopolitical unrest inAsian ended higher after a survey of Chinese showed stronger-than-anticipated market sentiment.The opened higher at 10,477.55 and moved in a range of 10,495.20 and 10,404.65 before ending at 10,442.20, up 6.65 points, or 0.06 per cent, from its previous close.It saw an intra-day movement of about 90.55 points.On the sectoral front, rose by 0.60 per cent, IT 0.32 per cent, auto 0.31 per cent, financial service 0.24 per cent, private 0.18 per cent and 0.17 per cent.However, PSU 1.49 per cent, realty 1.11 per cent, FMCG 0.57 per cent, pharma 0.54 per cent and infra 0.39 per cent.Major index gainers were Tata Motors, InfraTel, UPL, ONGC, TechM, HCL Tech, andLosers included Eicher Motors, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Airtel, Auro Pharma, HPCL and SBIN.The market breadth, indicating its overall health, was in favour of lossers. On the NSE, 1,164 stocks declined, 647 rose and 44 remained unchanged.Total securities that hit their price bands were 218.Turnover in the cash segment rose to Rs 31,951.74 crore from Rs 28,341.05 crore as on Monday.A total of 27,113.28 lakh changed hands in 10,809,792 trades. The market capitalisation of listed firms on the stood at Rs 1,48,81,145.25 crore.

