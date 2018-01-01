Nifty snaps 10,450-level, slips 95 pts

benchmark slipped by 95 points following fag-end selling in auto, financial service, banking, IT, energy, FMCG and



In a choppy trade, the traded near flat-line most of the session in the absence of any definite trigger as financial markets across the globe closed for New Year holiday.



It moved in small bouts of buying and selling activity, the final hour trade saw emergence of profit-booking in recent gainers.Overseas, European and Asian stock markets remained closed for New Year holiday. Growth in China's manufacturing sector slowed slightly in December.The opened higher at 10,531.70 and moved in a range of 10,537.85 and 10,423.10 before ending at 10,435.55, down 95.15 points, or 0.90 per cent, from its previous close.It saw an intra-day movement of about 114.75 points.On the sectoral front, fell by 0.99 per cent, financial service 0.97 per cent, 0.87 per cent, IT 0.86 per cent, private 0.84 per cent, 0.77 per cent, FMCG 0.62 per cent, PSU 0.59 per cent and metal 0.53 per cent.However, Realty rose by 0.23 percent.Major index gainers were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Coal India, Wipro Sun Pharma, Cipla, IOC, Larsen and Powergrid.Losers included Infratel, TCS, Bosch Ltd, Bajaj Finance, BPCL, Tata Motors, HUL andThe market breadth, indicating its overall health, was in favour of gainers. On the NSE, 988 stocks advanced, 835 declined and 49 remained unchanged.Total securities that hit their price bands were 239.Turnover in the cash segment fell to Rs 28,341.05 crore from Rs 34,503.45 crore as on last Friday.A total of 28,715.20 lakh shares changed hands in 9,086,475 trades. The market capitalisation of listed firms on the stood at Rs 1,49,22,253.79 crore.

