Nirbhaya Fund not being used for women: Mother

The mother of a woman whose gang- in a moving bus and subsequent death in 2012 triggered a nationwide outrage has alleged that the Fund set up in her daughter's name was not being used for security and empowerment of women.



"The Fund should have been used for women security and empowerment but it is being for works like road construction," said at a programme in her village Maderwa Kala to mark the conclusion of the Yatra which had started from



"The fund needs to be used in setting up schools and hospitals," she stressed.She also said her pleas for an appointment with Chief Minister in the past two months had proved futile.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)