Niti Aayog to rank states on digital transactions: Govt

Govt said that details of the parameters are being still worked out

To foster competition among states, the government's think tank has decided to rank the states/UTs on the basis of transactions, was informed on Wednesday.



"It has been decided by to rank the states/UTs on the basis of transactions. Details of the parameters are being worked out," Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Planning said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.



had constituted a Committee of Chief Ministers on payments which submitted its interim report to Prime Minister on January 24, 2017.



The committee has, inter-alia, recommended various incentives for consumers and merchants in the form of cashback on spends, discounts on payments via means, incentives to correspondents and small merchants for transactions.



The minister further said in order to attract general public and facilitate significant behavioural change among public towards transactions two major schemes — Lucky Grahak Yojana for consumers and Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana for merchants have been launched.



Replying to a separate question, the minister said that the expert group constituted by on Land Leasing has suggested a Model Act on agriculture land leasing to facilitate the states to enact their land leasing laws to enhance the agriculture productivity.



Explaining further, he said the landowners may lease out land for agricultural purposes and thus help occupational mobility of rural poor and help in rural poverty reduction.



Besides, it may also provide an opportunity for occupational diversification to landowners to opt for non-farm employment. The Model Act has been made public on April 12, 2016.

Press Trust of India