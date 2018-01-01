No casualties during New Year celebrations in Chennai: police

There were no casualties during New year celebrations in due to several steps taken to prevent untoward incidents and mishaps, like deployment of around 10,000 personnel and use of UAVs, police said today.



Only 11 cases of minor accidents were registered last night, they said.



Besides the deployment of about 10,000 police personnel, two Unmanned Aerial Vehicles were used between 10 PM on December 31 and 3 AM on January 1 at vital locations, a police release said.The two UAVs were deployed at at and the main thouroughfare of Kamarajar Salai.A total of 368 police check posts and 25 police booths were set up in places like Marina Beach, Santhome Beach, Elliots Beach, Old Mahabalipuram Road and East Coast Road, where people thronged in large numbers, the release said.Apart from these initiatives, awarenesss were also made through loudspeakers at 68 vital places while ambulances were kept ready in 126 places across

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)