Haryana govt officials not to attend CPEC conference without Centre's nod

The Haryana government has directed its ministries and departments to ensure that no proposal for participation in a conference to be held China next month is cleared without the Centre's nod.

The sent a communication to all administrative secretaries in Haryana, asking the ministries and departments concerned to ensure that any proposal for participation in the conference are referred to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The international conference on the "Belt and Road Initiative" is scheduled to be held in Beijing from May 14 to 16.

"Due supervision is to be maintained so that no clearances are granted without the clearance of the Union Ministry," a Haryana government statement said.

"Government of India has expressed concerns relating to the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity as the initiative includes the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which passes through Indian territory under illegal occupation of Pakistan," it said.