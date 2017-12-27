No concession for patients suffering from arthritis: Railways

The today said it had no quota for patients suffering from and no plans of offering any concession in passenger fare for them as it was already losing over the discounts granted in over 50 categories.



In a reply to a question from Satyapal Singh, of State for Human Resource Development (Higher Education), Rajan Gohain, MoS, said in that patients suffering from can book a berth of their choice (lower berth in this case) on first come-first serve basis.



"There is no reservation quota earmarked for patients suffering from ..There is no provision for concession in passenger fare for patients suffering from arthritis", Gohain said.Singh who is a former police of and a MP from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, also asked the why such concession was not given to patients suffering from" are losing substantial on account of concessions granted to more than 50 categories of passengers. Keeping in view the financial constraints on railways, the scope of concession is not being enlarged," the said.The offers concession in fares in 53 categories, including for those with physical and mental disabilities, people suffering from cancer, tuberculosis, thalassemia, senior citizens, farmers, awardees.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)