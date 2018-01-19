MP CM says no decision on 'Padmaavat' release; AG to study SC order

A day after the paved the way for nationwide release of "Padmaavat", said today the general has been asked to study the order before taking a decision on its screening in the state. "We have told the state general to study the order. After this, we will see if we have to say something in the honourable apex court.

We have not taken any decision so far," Chouhan told reporters in response to a query after a function here. The apex court yesterday stayed the orders and notifications issued by the and governments prohibiting the screening of the controversial movie, clearing the decks for its nationwide release on January 25. The SC bench headed by yesterday also restrained other states from issuing such notifications or orders prohibiting the exhibition of the film. The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, observed that the states are obliged to maintain law and order. "We direct that there shall be a stay of operation on the notification and orders issued and we also restrain other states from issuing such notifications or orders in this matter," the SC bench said in its interim order. No formal order prohibiting the release of the film were issued by the government. However, Chouhan had recently indicated that the film "Padmaavat" will not be allowed to be released in his state. Talking to reporters on January 12, the had said, "Jo kaha tha, wo hoga (What I had said, will happen).

