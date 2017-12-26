No decision yet on Sonia Gandhi continuing as UPA chairperson: Moily

Senior leader has said that no decision has been taken on whether would continue to occupy the position of or make way for new party president



Moily acknowledged there are calls for her continuation in the position, but said Rahul Gandhi, who assumed charge as the president earlier this month, is also capable of holding the post.



" is also capable," the former Union minister told PTI yesterday.The decision on the UPA's chairmanship has not yet been taken and "it is left to them ( and Rahul Gandhi)," he said.Ever since stepped down as the president, there was speculation whether would assume charge of the or she would continue in the position.Asked if it would "help" if continued to be the UPA chairperson, Moily declined to comment and said, "Ultimately, it's between them ( and Rahul Gandhi); they will have to take a call."He said has "managed the party very well" during her 19-year tenure as the president, adding that "she has to continue to be active in providing advice and, while running the party by Rahulji, she has to be behind him always."She should continue to be a part of the decision- making process and her "wise counsel" should always prevail on the Congress, the former chief minister of said.On TMC leader Derek O'Brien's statement that Mamata Banerjee has the "finest credentials" to take on the BJP in 2019, Moily said it's not an "objective" assessment.He argued that ever since became the party president and also the leader of the Legislature Party (CLP), she has provided "best leadership" for the party and also the (UPA)."Most of the coalition partners...including the Left...TMC...everybody joined. That kind of leadership should be holistic, comprehensive and it should be inspiring," Moily said."That kind of inspiring leadership in the country... inspiring coalition was done under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi," he said."Even now, she should continue to play that effective role. That's why people say that she has to continue as the CLP leader, the chairman of the coordination committee and also the coalition (UPA)," he further said.On O'Brien's remark that if the anti-BJP forces come together, they can defeat Prime Minister in the 2019 elections, Moily said it's possible."It has been proved. Even the TMC was a part of our (Congress-led UPA) government, the Left parties also supported...even the SP, Mayawati supported us. There is a history. The anti-BJP forces always united under the inspiring and dynamic leadership of Sonia Gandhi," he said.