No entry for visitors at Odisha sanctuary for two days

The forest department has imposed restrictions on entry of visitors at and wetlands in Chilika lake for two days from today in view of the annual bird scheduled tomorrow.



Entry of visitors, VIPs, research scholars and movement of boats would not be allowed across the 15.59 square kilometre area of the bird sanctuary and in the 10 sq km wetlands.



Divisional Forest Officer, Division, Bikash Ranjan Das, said the restrictions have been imposed to ensure that the birds are not disturbed and the is carried out smoothly.However, no restrictions have been imposed on fishing and other activities in other parts of the 1,100 sq km Chilika lake, he said.Around 100 enumerators who would participate in the headcount would be given binoculars and guide books for carrying out the bird tomorrow, he said.As many as 21 teams will be formed for the purpose and each team will consist of four to five members.The bird this year assumes significance as impact of climate change on migration of birds will be studied, the DFO said.Last winter, the enumerators had found around 9.47 lakh birds belonging 167 species in the lake.The 15.59 sq km Nalabana had been declared a bird sanctuary almost two decades ago after the winged guests were found congregating in that area in large numbers.A large number of birds throng the wetlands during the winter as well.

