No evidence of any death due to Blue Whale challenge game:Govt

There is no evidence of anyone committing suicide while allegedly playing the challenge game, the was informed.



of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said instances of children committing suicide while allegedly playing challenge game were reported in various states and Union Territories.



"All states and UTs were directed to monitor the situation closely and take action against proponent of the game," he said in a written reply yesterday.The said a committee was formed under the chairmanship of DG, Computer Emergency Response Team- (CERT-In), to investigate cases of suicide committed or attempted allegedly using challenge game."The committee analysed the internet activities, device activities, call records and other activity, other forensic evidences and also interacted with rescued victims associated with these incidents. Involvement of Blue Whale challenge game in any of these incidents could not be established," he said.

