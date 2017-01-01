Now, you don't need to submit form for NPS a/c if opened via Aadhaar

Simplifying the process, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has dispensed with the requirement of submission of physical application form for National Pension System (NPS) account opening if done through verification and e-Signature.

The PFRDA, in October 2013, had allowed acceptance of e-KYC as a valid process for know your customer (KYC) verification in addition to the other permitted documents of identity and address.

"It has now been decided... That in case the point-of presence (PoPs) integrate the e-Sign... Within their applications for online account opening for NPS, the requirement of sending the physical application form to the Central Record keeping Agency by the subscribers/PoPs shall be dispensed with," it said in a circular.

is the government's flagship social security programme. As on November 30, there were about 1.4 crore subscribers under with over Rs 1.61 lakh crore asset under management.

further said that PoPs would be allowed to charge a maximum of Rs 5 plus service tax and cess per application for the e-signature service being provided to the subscribers.

"With the application of the e-Sign facility, a large number of the subscriber having number will be able to open account without any physical document requirement," the regulator said.

As per the rule, the electronic signatures facilitated through e-Sign – Online Electronic Signature Service – is legally valid. E-authentication technique using e-KYC services is also legally valid authentication.