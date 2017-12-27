No notice or summon to West Bengal DGP in Saradha scam: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today denied issuing a summons to the of Police (DGP) of in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.



categorically denied the reports that the DGP was summoned by the agency in connection with the multi-crore-rupee chit fund scam.



He clarified that no notice or summons for appearance was issued to DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha.According to media reports, the central probe agency had issued a notice to Kar Purkayastha, asking him to appear before it within a week.

