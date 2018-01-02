No plans to give general amnesty to militants, Maoists: Govt

The has no plans to give general amnesty to the militants in and Maoists who give up violence and arms struggle, the was informed today.



"There is no proposal for general amnesty to the militants," of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said in reply to a written question.



The reply came in response to a question on whether the has any proposal for extending general amnesty, along with a lucrative rehabilitation package, to the Maoists and militants who give up violence and arms struggle.The said the central was following a multi-pronged strategy to deal with and the situation in and Northeastern states.The multi-pronged strategy comprises security-related measures and development-related initiatives."In and NE states, the central is also following a policy of talks with those groups who abjure the path of violence and seek resolution of their demands peacefully within the framework of the Constitution of India," he said.Ahir said the central has appointed representatives and interlocutors to hold talks with such groups.The central is supplementing the efforts of the state governments through various measures such as deployment of Central Armed Police Forces, financial assistance for strengthening of the forces and intelligence agencies, raising of Reserve Battalions, rehabilitation package to those who surrender and other security- related expenditures, he said.

