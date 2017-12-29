No plans to waive corporate loans, says minister

The today said it has no plans to waive corporate loan and banks are advised to resolve stressed accounts speedily or start proceedings case by case.



"No proposal for waiver of corporate loan is under consideration of the government," of State for Shiv said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.



He was replying to a question if the has taken note on nation-wide strike by employees against various moves, including increase in charges, of banks and waiver of corporate loans.Referring to the data from Tribunal (NCLT), the said 2,434 fresh cases have been filed before NCLT till November 30, 2017 and 2,304 cases of winding up of companies have been transferred from various High Courts since the enactment of the and Code, 2016.Of these, 2,750 cases have been disposed of and 1,988 cases were pending by the end of November, he added.The RBI has asked certain banks referring 12 accounts with fund and non-fund based outstanding amount more than Rs 5,000 crore and with 60 per cent or more as non-performing by March 2016 to start process, the said.These 12 accounts constituted about 25 per cent of the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the banking system.had bad loans of Rs 7.34 lakh crore by the end of second quarter, a bulk of which came from corporate defaulters, according to the ReserveOn the other hand private sector banks' non-performing assets (NPAs) were considerably low at Rs 1.03 lakh crore by September 30.Shukla said the Reserve has given banks operational freedom in dispensation of their credit related matters and banks are free to extend unsecured advances to borrowers.The stressed advances ratio of the banks fell to 11.75 per cent by September-end from 12.1 per cent by the end of June this year, the said.While, the restructured advances ratio declined from 2.1 per cent (end-September) to 1.91 per cent (end-June).

