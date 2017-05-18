TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Human Interest

Guilt-free online shopping: Can parcel deliveries ever be carbon-neutral?
Business Standard

Rajnikanth refuses to answer political questions, meets fans after 8 years

If actor is to ever join the politics, he said he would show the door to all "money-minded" people

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

rajnikanth, narendra modi, bjp
Rajnikanth said, "If it is God's will, I will enter politics". Photo: PTI

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday refused to answer any political questions, amid speculation over his possible political plunge.

"Please don't ask political questions," he said when reporters asked him about his recent comments on entering politics.

Expressing joy over meeting his fans after an eight-year gap, the actor said the next round of meeting with his fans will be finalised in the coming days.

Asked what message he had for his fans, the 66-year-old superstar added, "take care of your family. Give up all vices."

The actor had given the same advice to fans on Monday, asking them not to touch cigarettes and alcohol.

He had said that he had no desire to join politics, but if he did, he would show the door to all "money-minded" people.

"My life is in the hands of God. I'm not sure what he has in store for me. But I will always perform the duty that he bestows on me. So, don't feel disappointed if I don't enter politics," he told his fans.

But if he did join politics, he would ensure that there would be no place for those seeking material gain.

"Money-minded people will be shunned. So, I warn you now itself to stay away," he said. Yesterday, BJP national secretary H Raja had said, Rajinikanth is a "popular" personality and is welcome to join the saffron party.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Rajnikanth refuses to answer political questions, meets fans after 8 years

If actor is to ever join the politics, he said he would show the door to all "money-minded" people

If actor is to ever join the politics, he said he would show the door to all "money-minded" people
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday refused to answer any political questions, amid speculation over his possible political plunge.

"Please don't ask political questions," he said when reporters asked him about his recent comments on entering politics.

Expressing joy over meeting his fans after an eight-year gap, the actor said the next round of meeting with his fans will be finalised in the coming days.

Asked what message he had for his fans, the 66-year-old superstar added, "take care of your family. Give up all vices."

The actor had given the same advice to fans on Monday, asking them not to touch cigarettes and alcohol.

He had said that he had no desire to join politics, but if he did, he would show the door to all "money-minded" people.

"My life is in the hands of God. I'm not sure what he has in store for me. But I will always perform the duty that he bestows on me. So, don't feel disappointed if I don't enter politics," he told his fans.

But if he did join politics, he would ensure that there would be no place for those seeking material gain.

"Money-minded people will be shunned. So, I warn you now itself to stay away," he said. Yesterday, BJP national secretary H Raja had said, Rajinikanth is a "popular" personality and is welcome to join the saffron party.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Rajnikanth refuses to answer political questions, meets fans after 8 years

If actor is to ever join the politics, he said he would show the door to all "money-minded" people

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday refused to answer any political questions, amid speculation over his possible political plunge.

"Please don't ask political questions," he said when reporters asked him about his recent comments on entering politics.

Expressing joy over meeting his fans after an eight-year gap, the actor said the next round of meeting with his fans will be finalised in the coming days.

Asked what message he had for his fans, the 66-year-old superstar added, "take care of your family. Give up all vices."

The actor had given the same advice to fans on Monday, asking them not to touch cigarettes and alcohol.

He had said that he had no desire to join politics, but if he did, he would show the door to all "money-minded" people.

"My life is in the hands of God. I'm not sure what he has in store for me. But I will always perform the duty that he bestows on me. So, don't feel disappointed if I don't enter politics," he told his fans.

But if he did join politics, he would ensure that there would be no place for those seeking material gain.

"Money-minded people will be shunned. So, I warn you now itself to stay away," he said. Yesterday, BJP national secretary H Raja had said, Rajinikanth is a "popular" personality and is welcome to join the saffron party.

image
Business Standard
177 22