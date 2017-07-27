No proposal by CBSE to advance board exams to February: HRD ministry

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) has no plan to advance the class 10 and 12 examinations to February from March, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.



"As of now, no such proposal has been moved by the CBSE," Minister of State for Upendra Kushwaha said in a written reply to whether the board has proposed to prepone the annual examinations.



The response by the minister comes amid concerns raised by various schools following reports of the CBSE's plan to study the idea of advancement of board examinations by over a month.



After complaints by students of faults in their class 12 exam papers, the had last month set up two committees to study loopholes in the process.

